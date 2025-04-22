Could Brewers Actually Acquire $260 Million All-Star?
The Milwaukee Brewers have shown signs of promise already this season.
It is still young and Milwaukee has played just 23 games, but it has won 12 of them despite have a decimated starting rotation and almost no offensive production out of the third base position. Milwaukee made a change over the last few days to help with this by bringing Caleb Durbin up to the majors and he's looked good so far with the team. He even launched his first home run of his big league career on Monday.
Milwaukee has started to get reinforcements back to the starting rotation and it already looks like a team that could be one of the best in the National League when fully healthy. Could that trigger some sort of big-name addition when the trade deadline gets closer this summer? Maybe, but it's obviously too early to know.
While this is the case, ESPN's David Schoenfield suggested Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals as a "potential player" for Milwaukee.
"It will come down to this question: How much money do the Brewers have to make an upgrade? Consider Arenado as a potential player for them," Schoenfield said. "Though the Brewers have a handful of options at third base, with Oliver Dunn and Vinny Capra getting first opportunity in a timeshare, that duo has been ineffective so far. But they're not taking on Arenado's salary.
"We'll see what pops up. Last year, they did trade for Aaron Civale in early July and then Frankie Montas at the deadline to help the rotation, so ownership might be willing to expand the payroll at least a little."
Arenado is under contract for two more seasons beyond this one on his eight-year, $260 million deal. It would be pretty surprising to see him come to town.
