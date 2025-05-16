Orioles All-Star Floated As Potential Brewers Solution
The Milwaukee Brewers' offense hasn't been clicking recently.
The talent is there, but Milwaukee just has been in a rut. The Brewers haven't dug themselves too big of a hole, though. Right now, the Brewers have a 21-23 record and are in third place in the National League Central. Milwaukee is just one win streak away from changing the perception around the organization.
If the Brewers can get back on track, it wouldn't hurt to add some more offensive firepower before the summer comes to an end. The trade deadline will be here at the end of July and speculation already has picked up about who could be a possible fit. One name that was floated as a hypothetical option was Baltimore Orioles All-Star Jordan Westburg by SB Nation's Paul Dietrich.
"Jordan Westburg, BAL," Dietrich said. "Baltimore’s season is quickly derailing. They’re just 15-24 and in last place in the AL East. Their pitching is bad. Things are getting desperate. Desperate general managers make the best trade partners. You could look at a more realistic trade target here in Baltimore’s veteran third baseman (and Luis’s brother) Ramón Urías, who has one more year of arbitration next season before becoming a free agent.
"He’s played well this year, with a 120 OPS+ in 22 games (he just returned from the injured list this week), and while he doesn’t hit right-handed pitching well, he does it a lot better than any of the Brewers' current left-side infielders. He wouldn’t be the most inspiring addition, but he’s steady and would be an improvement. But I’m thinking bigger, so let’s talk about Westburg. The Orioles, it is well known, have too many position players for their own good, and it’s been mildly shocking that they haven’t moved any of their top-end prospects for starting pitching. (Joey Ortiz and Connor Norby did go out in separate deals, but they were the No. 8 and No. 9 prospects in the Orioles system at the end of the 2023 season, before they were traded.)"
Should the Brewers try to give Baltimore a call?
More MLB: Brewers 'Splashy' Trade Idea Involves Red Sox $140 Million Star