How Brewers No. 1 Prospect Jesús Made Compares To Jackson Chourio
The Milwuakee Brewers have one of the most exciting prospects in baseball in Jesús Made.
Made is just 18 years old and exploded on to the scene this year. Made is currently ranked as the Brewers' No. 1 prospect on MLB.com. On top of this, Made is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect across baseball by Baseball America.
So, how is the young infielder doing right now?
How Brewers No. 1 prospect Jesús Made is thriving right now
Made was promoted to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers early in August. Since then, he's slashing .364/.430/.584 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, two stolen bases, seven doubles, two triples, and 14 runs scored in 19 games. That's certainly a way to make your mark after a mid-season promotion.
Before he was promoted, he was slashing .267/.373/.388 with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats four home runs, 46 RBIs, 40 stolen bases, 21 doubles, and three triples in 83 games played.
As the 2025 season approached, Made drew some comparisons to Jackson Chourio. At one point, he was the 18-year-old phenom tearing it up down in the minors for Milwaukee.
It's hard not to continue that comparion when you look at the total numbers. Made has played in 102 games overall this year and has six home runs, 56 RBIs, 42 stolen bases, 28 doubles, five triples, and 69 runs scored to go along with a .286/.384/.426 slash line.
When Chourio was in his age-18 season, he spent time with Class-A, High-A, and got called up to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers as well. He only spent six games in Double-A, though. Overall, he played 99 games and slashed .288/.342/.538 with 20 homers, 75 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 30 doubles, five triples, and 75 runs scored in 99 games played.
Chourio put up higher power numbers, but Made is right there with him in other categories. Chourio has developed into a star already at the big league level. If Made can continue on this trajectory, maybe that will be the case with him in a few years as well.
