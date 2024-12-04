Could Brewers Snatch Ex-Cardinals 7-Time All-Star In Free Agency?
The Milwaukee Brewers' infield certainly will look a little different in 2024, to say the least.
Former Milwaukee star Willy Adames is available in free agency and it wouldn't be shocking to see him end up leaving with a mega deal projected to be on the way for him. Surely, Adames is going to have a great winter.
Milwaukee will have to respond afterward and alter its infield if Adames does end up leaving. Joey Ortiz could move to shortstop. While this is the case, one thing that does seem solidified is Rhys Hoskins back at first base. He opted into his player option for 2025. It seems like he will be back at first base, but there also has been some chatter about a change there.
Former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt has been brought up as a fit for Milwaukee and Just Baseball's Kevin Henry is the latest to link the two sides together.
"MLB insider Bob Nightengale has written that Milwaukee 'would love to find a way' to land Goldschmidt in the offseason, adding that the Brewers, 'would have been all-in if first baseman Rhys Hoskins had opted out of his contract,' Henry shared. "Bringing in Goldschmidt at first base makes sense for the Brewers, as the team finished 2024 with a minus-2.4 in Wins Above Average at the position, tying them for 25th among MLB’s 30 teams.
"Joining a team that is already a postseason contender and that will likely also have a healed-up Christian Yelich (who is recovering from back surgery) would mean Goldschmidt could potentially hit lower in the order on a regular basis to stretch the Brewers lineup."
A move for Goldschmidt would be nice and Milwaukee certainly has gotten a good look at him, but that would lead to other changes. Could Hoskins be moved to designated hitter or Goldschmidt?
He is a former National League Most Valuable Player and is projected to get a one-year deal this offseason worth $12 million. Maybe that's worth it for the Brewers?
