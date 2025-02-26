Could Ex-Cubs All-Star Slugger Be Realistic Option For Brewers?
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't do much throughout free agency but have been more active over the last week or so.
Milwaukee signed two different veterans over the last week to minor league contracts with invitations to Spring Training in Mark Canha and Manuel Margot. Both were solid moves, especially with outfielder Blake Perkins set to miss some time due to a shin fracture.
These were both solid moves but could there be another guy out there that could help? Spring Training games are in full swing right now and one guy who is still available who the Brewers have some familiarity with is former Chicago Cubs All-Star Anthony Rizzo. He spent the past three-plus seasons with the New York Yankees but is available in free agency still after two straight seasons filled with injuries.
Rizzo now is 35 years old and made it clear that he wants to keep playing, as shared by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Brendan Kuty.
"It’s very weird. It kind of feels like 2020 all over again," Rizzo said. "You go, do your thing, work out. I’m going to train until the season starts and even well into the season and see what happens.
"I want to play. I want to win. And I love talking the game with pitchers, with hitters. There’s so much to dive into. Everything that goes into it, on the field, off the field, I’ll still be talking about it with guys. We’ll just see if I continue playing."
Rizzo launched 32 home runs and drove in 75 runs when he was last fully healthy in 2022. The Brewers already have brought in two veterans on minor-league deals, why not consider another? Rizzo could be a good fit to help as designated hitter or to backup Rhys Hoskins. What's the worst thing that could happen?
