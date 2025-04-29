Could Yankees, Brewers Pull Off Another Surprising Trade?
The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers swung a surprising trade this past offseason that sent Devin Williams to New York and landed Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes in Milwaukee.
The deal has worked out for the Brewers so far with Durbin impressing at third base. Cortes currently is injured but will be back at some point. Williams has struggled for the Yankees and has been taken out of the closer role for now.
The deal hasn't worked out for New York so far but wild speculation already has popped up about another. Newsweek's Hunter Mulholland talked about the possibility of starter Freddy Peralta also going to New York.
"The New York Yankees' rotation has been struggling in the early going of the season," Mulholland said. "With the starters having a combined ERA north of 4.00, the Yankees will be looking to bolster the rotation as summer approaches. "After sending Nestor Cortes to the Milwaukee Brewers for Devin Williams, the Yankees are keeping tabs on another Milwaukee arm, Freddy Peralta. Peralta was an All-Star in 2021, when he held an ERA of 2.81. Peralta would continue his strong showings in the following season, never holding an ERA over 4.00.
"Peralta has endured a strong start to this season, entering Tuesday with a 2.43 ERA through six starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers are middling through a weakened National League Central, and unless fortunes change soon for the Brew Crew, they may be looking to part with their cornerstone starter. Meanwhile, the Yankees will be missing Gerrit Cole for the entire season and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil until June. The Yankees are down three of the starters they had coming into the season, with Marcus Stroman on the injured list as well until at some point in May. Peralta would subside rotation worries in the Bronx as the regular season marathon continues."
This is just speculation and it's far too early to know what teams will do this summer ahead of the trade deadline.
