Could Yankees Replace Ex-Brewers Star With 4-Time All-Star?
The New York Yankees are a team that is going to be discussed at length over the next few months.
New York is a World Series contender with the hottest hitter on the planet in Aaron Judge. While this is the case, the closer position has been a thorn in the team's side with former Milwaukee Brewers superstar Devin Williams struggling.
This has led to a lot of speculation about what the team could do, including the possibility of another trade to add more options for the end of games. It seems like a wild idea. But, the Yankees are in win-now mode so who knows.
Newsweek's Jon Vankin floated the idea of New York acquiring four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen from the Los Angeles Angels.
"Manager Aaron Boone has turned to Luke Weaver, installing him in the closer's role he held during the stretch run late last season," Vankin said. "But it was Weaver who relieved Williams on Monday and gave up the eventual winning run. But one trade proposal, admittedly a bold one, could solve the Yankees closer crisis — and would have the added benefit of bringing in a future Hall of Famer to wind up his career in the Bronx.
"Kenley Jansen is in his first year with the Los Angeles Angels, who signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract. The 37-year-old has picked up where he left off after saving 56 games in 64 chances over two seasons with the Boston Red Sox...A pair of lower minor-league pitching prospects — such as 2023 sixth-round pick Cade Smith, a righty, along with left Kyle Carr, a third-rounder that same year — should be plenty to secure Jansen and stabilize the crucial high-leverage end of the Yankees bullpen as they pursue a return trip to the World Series. Smith and Carr, both currently at the High-A level of the Yankees system, are the organization's Nos. 14 and 18 ranked prospects, respectively."
A bullpen featuring Williams, Jansen, and Weaver would be pretty terrifying for opponents on paper. But, this does feel like a stretch for May. As we get closer to the trade deadline, check back in with how Williams is doing.