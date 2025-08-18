Craig Counsell Reacts To Brewers' Historic Winning Streak
The Milwaukee Brewers may have lost their 14-game winning streak on Sunday, but they are still the top overall team in baseball right now and are gearing up for arguably the most important series of the season so far.
Milwaukee will kick off a five-game series against the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Brewers have an eight-game lead over the Cubs right now in the standings and therefore the series could swing the division more into a reasonable range for the Cubs or completely bury them depending on how it goes with the regular season running out of time.
The Brewers have completely turned things around. That's an understatement, for sure. The Cubs had first place for much of the season early on but Milwaukee steamrolled right past them and former Brewers manager Craig Counsell in the process.
Counsell could be considered a sore subject for some Brewers fans. He was a part of the organization for a while but jumped ship to take over the Cubs in a somewhat surprising move. Last year, the Brewers still finished on top in the standings, though. This year, it looks like the Brewers will do the same despite massive offseason moves by Chicago, like bringing in Kyle Tucker.
The Brewers still seem to have the Cubs' number and Counsell recently responded to a question about his old team in a somewhat short way.
"What's so great about it? I mean, they're playing good," Counsell said as transcribed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Emmett Prosser. " They're playing great. They haven't lost since we played them."
Brewers will face off against old friend Craig Counsell this week
Counsell made the comments before the Brewers' winning streak was snapped against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
With Counsell leaving, it paved the way for Pat Murphy to take over as the team's manager, which has worked out in a near-perfect way since. Milwaukee is on pace to smash the team's record for wins in a season and there's a real argument that this team has a chance to be the best Brewers team in franchise history. The Brewers have made history left and right this year, but that distinction will be influenced by how the postseason goes this fall.
It's going to be an interesting week with Milwaukee facing off against its old manager. After the way things went down with his exit, it would be interesting to see if the Brewers could essentially shut down Chicago's chance at first place with another series win.
More MLB: Brewers Historic Run Ends Before 2025's Most Important Series