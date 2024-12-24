Cubs Linked To Ex-Brewers All-Star To Follow Kyle Tucker Trade
The Chicago Cubs already have made one franchise-altering move this offseason. Could they end up making another?
Chicago finished tied with the St. Louis Cardinals in second place in the National League Central standings in 2024 behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers were clearly the best team in the division but the Cubs are trying to catch them now.
The Cubs pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker and dealt Cody Bellinger away to the New York Yankees. Chicago already is in a better place than it was, but could it get even better? The Cubs could use another pitcher and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly suggested them as a fit for former Brewers star Corbin Burnes.
"Given the Chicago Cubs won just 83 games a year ago, it would seem they should be higher on this list," Kelly said. "A rotation with Burnes, Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele at the top of it would make them heavy favorites to win the NL Central in 2025.
"Burnes makes even more sense for the Cubs when you consider they are only guaranteed one season with the recently acquired Kyle Tucker. Chicago is also led by Craig Counsell, who managed Burnes during his six years in Milwaukee."
The Cubs clearly had a good look at Burnes in the division for years. Plus, manager Craig Counsell has an obvious connection to him. It would be tough for Milwaukee if Burnes were to re-enter the division but as a member of the Cubs.
