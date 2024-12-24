Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Cubs Linked To Ex-Brewers All-Star To Follow Kyle Tucker Trade

Will the Cubs snatch the former Brewers star this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 18, 2023; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; A general view hats belonging to Chicago Cubs players in the dugout during the first inning during a spring training game against the San Fracisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images.
Mar 18, 2023; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; A general view hats belonging to Chicago Cubs players in the dugout during the first inning during a spring training game against the San Fracisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs already have made one franchise-altering move this offseason. Could they end up making another?

Chicago finished tied with the St. Louis Cardinals in second place in the National League Central standings in 2024 behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers were clearly the best team in the division but the Cubs are trying to catch them now.

The Cubs pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker and dealt Cody Bellinger away to the New York Yankees. Chicago already is in a better place than it was, but could it get even better? The Cubs could use another pitcher and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly suggested them as a fit for former Brewers star Corbin Burnes.

"Given the Chicago Cubs won just 83 games a year ago, it would seem they should be higher on this list," Kelly said. "A rotation with Burnes, Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele at the top of it would make them heavy favorites to win the NL Central in 2025.

"Burnes makes even more sense for the Cubs when you consider they are only guaranteed one season with the recently acquired Kyle Tucker. Chicago is also led by Craig Counsell, who managed Burnes during his six years in Milwaukee."

The Cubs clearly had a good look at Burnes in the division for years. Plus, manager Craig Counsell has an obvious connection to him. It would be tough for Milwaukee if Burnes were to re-enter the division but as a member of the Cubs.

More MLB: Brewers Should Sign Predicted $5 Million Pitcher With 2.65 ERA

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed