Dick Groch, Brewers Executive Known for Signing Derek Jeter Passes Away
Former Milwaukee Brewers executive, Dick Groch, has passed away at the age of 84.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared the news on social media.
"Sad news in the baseball world: Dick Groch, the scout who signed Derek Jeter to the Yankees and later spent many years helping the Brewers build into a contender, passed away last night at 84," McCalvy said.
Groch was a baseball lifer. He spent time working professionally for the Montreal Expos, New York Yankees, and the Brewers. Most probably recognize his name as the scout who helped the New York Yankees sign Derek Jeter. That is true. He did do that and predicted from the beginning that Jeter would be a Hall of Famer.
A legendary call, but that's not all. Groch played a significant role with the Brewers and helped to steer them in the right direction. The Yankees certainly remember him for Jeter, but helped to steer the Brewers into the direction of the golden age that they are now in.
"Dick was a graduate of Olivet College with a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University and did additional post graduate work at University of Toledo," Groch's obituary reads. "At Olivet College, he was a member of the Basketball team where he was named 1st Team N.A.I.A. for four consecutive years. Dick taught in the South Redford School District before joining the staff at Port Huron Junior College in 1964. He served as a teacher and a coach. He coached basketball, baseball, and cross country. His baseball team made three appearances in the Junior College World Series. Dick was named Junior College Coach of the Year in 1970, 1972, and 1976. Over 40 of his players had signed professional baseball contracts...
"Following his coaching career, he worked in professional baseball with the Montreal Expos, New York Yankees, and most recently served as an executive in the front office for the Milwaukee Brewers until retirement. During his career, Groch signed a number of Major League Players, most notable being Derek Jeter."
You can find his entire obituary here.
A sad day for the Brewers organization, to say the least.
