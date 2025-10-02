Williams Contreras Shares Stance On Future With Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have certainly been fortunate to have William Contreras as the team's starting catcher over the last three years.
Milwaukee acquired Contreras in a three-team deal with the Atlanta Braves and the Athletics. Since then, Contreras has been an integral piece for the organization. In three seasons, he has one All-Star nod and two Silver Slugger Awards and has played in 446 games for the organization. Over that stretch, Contreras has slashed .276/.362/.441 with 57 homers, 246 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 103 doubles, and 274 runs scored while racking up 12.4 wins above replacement.
Contreras is one of the best overall catchers in baseball. But, his future is at least somewhat in question. The Brewers have a $12 million club option for 2026, which should absolutely be picked up. He's still arbitration eligible in 2027 as well. He's currently scheduled for free agency in 2028.
The Brewers have a superstar on their hands
While this is the case, Contreras made it clear that he wants to spend the rest of his career in Milwaukee while penning an open letter to Brewers fans with The Players' Tribune.
"Alright, so maybe I’m a man of few words … plus a few more," Contreras said. "Haha. But I wanted to say these things for Brewers fans, because the journey of this team has meant so much. This team, it’s so special. And for the first time since I won a ring, I’m really feeling that feeling again. I’m really looking around our locker room, our ballpark, and it’s that same unidad. It’s funny … I still have a little regret, years later, for being rude to my agent about the trade.
"'MILWAUKEE?!' Wow. What a wrong way to react. Now, I hope I spend my whole career here — and I hope to be on the first World Series winner in Brewers history. It’ll happen, I bet. It’s like Bob always said: 'No one better than you.' Well actually, Bob, probably some are better than me! I’m not the best. None of our group is. But if you’re telling me another team is the best??? Man, I swear. I haven’t seen them. No one better than Milwaukee right now. No one better than US."
A superstar through and through.
