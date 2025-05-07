Did Brewers Star Take Final Step Toward Long-Awaited Return?
The Milwaukee Brewers could use a serious boost right now and it sounds like they could end up getting one in the not-so-distant future.
Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff has been working his way back after missing the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury. He's so close and has made five appearances in the minors, including another outing on Tuesday night with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He unsurprisingly was stellar once again pitching five innings. He only allowed two earned runs while striking out six batters and walking one batter. He reached his highest pitch count of the season so far at 83. Overall, he has logged a 2.70 ERA across five outings in the minors.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy gave an update on where things stand with the All-Star after the outing.
"Is he ready to return to the Major Leagues? Here are the options: Woodruff could make one more rehab start on Sunday, which happens to be the final day of his 30-day Minor League rehab assignment," McCalvy said. "Or, he could rejoin the Brewers for his first start in the Major Leagues since Sept. 23, 2023. Brewers front office officials, coaches and Woodruff will collaborate on that decision when he returns to Milwaukee, which he’s done between each of his five rehab starts so far. Of course, Woodruff’s health and readiness to face Major League hitters is the most important variable. But it’s not the only variable. There’s also the matter of roster management, since the rules allow only one travel day after the end of his 30-day rehab window before the Brewers must activate Woodruff from the injured list.
"So, if Woodruff were to pitch Sunday in Nashville, he would travel to Cleveland to join the Brewers on Monday and be activated from the IL on Tuesday. The Brewers would then have to essentially play one pitcher short until Woodruff is ready to start during the May 16-18 series against the Twins at American Family Field. But if Woodruff and the Brewers decide he’s ready to pitch in the Majors, he could travel with the team for the start of its weeklong road trip and start either Sunday at Tampa Bay on four days’ rest or Monday at Cleveland on five days’ rest."
