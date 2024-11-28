Dodgers All-Star With 1.93 ERA Could Be Worthy Target For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers may not look exactly the same in 2025, but that doesn't mean that they won't still thrive.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and is loaded with plenty of exciting, young talent. The Brewers may lose Willy Adames in free agency, but there are ways the team can replace him. There also has been chatter about a potential trade involving star closer Devin Williams.
He is fantastic but will be a free agent after the 2025 season ends and it's unclear if he will stick around after the campaign. If the Brewers do end up trading him away, there are options available in free agency that could help replace him.
One who should considered is Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Blake Treinen. He logged a 1.93 ERA in 50 appearances for the Dodgers in the regular season in 2024 after missing the entire 2023 season. Treinen also played a solid role in the postseason for the Dodgers as they went on to win the World Series over the New York Yankees.
Milwaukee had the second-best bullpen ERA in 2024 at 3.11. The bullpen is one of the biggest reasons why the Brewers were able to rack up 93 wins in the regular season. If the Brewers decide to trade away Williams, Treinen could be a worthy replacement without breaking the bank.
He's now 36 years old and is projected to receive a one-year deal worth $2.4 million. Milwaukee could afford that.
More MLB: Insider Discusses Brewers' Mock Deal To Land Phillies All-Star