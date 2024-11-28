Insider Discusses Brewers' Mock Deal To Land Phillies All-Star
Could the Milwaukee Brewers pull off a trade this offseason to add another All-Star to the infield?
Milwaukee clearly is going to look different in 2025 with star shortstop Willy Adames expected to cut ties with the organization in free agency. Nothing is set in stone right now and he still is available on the open market.
He has been the team's shortstop since 2021 and there have been some rumblings that if he does end up leaving, Joey Ortiz could end up taking over the spot.
If this happens, the Brewers may need to find a way to fill the third base position. There are a lot of ways to do so, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden discussed a hypothetical trade involving the Philadelphia Phillies.
Bowden answered questions from fans about hypothetical deals and discussed one that would land All-Star infielder Alec Bohm in Milwaukee while sending star reliever Devin Williams to the Phillies.
"Trade proposal: Devin Williams and a prospect to the Phillies for Alec Bohm? The Phillies need an elite, right-handed, high-leverage closer and I think this deal makes a lot of sense for them, especially if they could turn around and sign either Alex Bregman or Willy Adames to replace Bohm at the hot corner," Bowden said. "I don’t think Phillies prospect Aidan Miller will be ready to play third in the majors until at least 2026 or 2027.
"I’ve heard the rumors they could have interest in getting (Nolan Arenado) from the Cardinals and I do think playing at Citizens Bank Park would help him, but St. Louis would need to absorb a lot of his contract. I also like this trade from the Brewers’ perspective because Bohm would solve third base and replace Adames in their lineup, allowing Ortiz to play shortstop with Brice Turang remaining at second."
This is just a hypothetical, but it would be a great idea for the Brewers. Williams is a star, but will be a free agent after the 2025 season ends.
Bohm had a career year in 2024 and earned his first All-Star nod and won't be a free agent until 2027. He's someone who certainly could help the Brewers' offense and replace Adames. Philadelphia needs bullpen help and the Brewers may need infield help. This deal would be great if it became a reality.
