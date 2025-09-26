Dodgers Among NL Contenders Brewers Should Hope To Miss In Playoffs
The postseason is almost here. After this weekend, the regular season will be over, and the Wild Card Series in both the American League and National League will kick off on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Brewers have at least secured home field advantage through the NLDS after winning the National League Central for the fourth time in the last five years. They are now going for a franchise record in regular season wins.
However, the postseason can be random sometimes. It isn't always the best teams that win it all, but sometimes it can be whoever is hot at the right time. For that reason, the Brewers are not invincible.
Tyler Miller of Reviewing the Brew listed several teams the Brewers should be weary of entering the postseason, and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers were one of them.
Brewers Should Be Weary Of Dodgers In Playoffs
"By no means are the Los Angeles Dodgers the same juggernaut that they were a season ago, but many of the same pieces remain, and the starting pitching group is pretty easily the best in all of baseball. With options like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and now Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts should have no shortage of elite arms in October," Miller wrote.
The Dodgers and Brewers last met in the postseason in 2018. They met in the NLCS, and the Dodgers ultimately came away victorious, defeating Milwaukee in seven games to reach the World Series.
The Dodgers are still a dangerous team, even if they have to go through the NL Wild Card Series to get into the NLDS. Their roster is full of talent that is capable of bringing yet another World Series title back to Los Angeles, so the Brewers would not be safe if they faced them in the postseason.
The Brewers are closing in on securing the best record in the Senior Circuit, so if these two teams were to meet, it would most likely be in the NLCS, but if the Brewers can't secure the top seed, there's a chance they could meet Los Angeles in the NLDS.
The team has dealt with a few injuries lately that could pose a problem. Brandon Woodruff, Jose Quintana and Trevor Megill are on the IL. That could hurt the Brewers, especially if they face the Dodgers.
