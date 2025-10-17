Dodgers' Approach To NLCS Elimination Game Is Major Problem For Jose Quintana
The Milwaukee Brewers need to win four games in a row to make it to the World Series, and to win the first one, they'll need a big effort from Jose Quintana.
After using Freddy Peralta and Jacob Misiorowski for the bulk innings of Games 2 and 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Quintana is the main arm the Brewers have left in store. He might not start the game, but he'll almost certainly go multiple innings at some point against this juggernaut Dodgers lineup.
At age 36, with a fastball that averages 90.5 mph, Quintana isn't going to blow anyone away. His best hope is to keep the Dodgers off-balance and generate weak contact, and unfortunately, the Dodgers know that all too well.
Dodgers' approach seemingly tailored to beating Quintana
After Thursday's Game 3, a 3-1 Dodgers win, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts all but guaranteed that Quintana's typical game plan wouldn't work on his team this time around.
“I know we’re focused,” Roberts said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “I know we’re not going to beat ourselves. … If somebody is going to beat us, they’re going to have to beat us.”
In fairness to Quintana, every team knows the scouting report at this point, and still, plenty struggle to lay off the pitches they should. He's not some sort of chase rate savant, but he manages a 65th percentile average exit velocity (88.7 mph), and the Brewers won his start against the Dodgers back in July.
If anyone is prepared to handle the moment, it's Quintana. Even in the face of long odds, he's confident in his ability to battle the Dodgers -- and their rabid fans.
“To get this opportunity, I think it’s a privilege,” Quintana said, per DiComo. “Right now, we are focused to win a game, the first game. And after, we can focus on another game. But L.A. always is a big crowd. It’s huge. The fans are amazing. We’ve been here before, so we know how it is.”
It's a long road ahead, but all the Brewers can do is focus on step one.
