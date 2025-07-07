Dodgers-Brewers Series Preview: Epic Pitching Duel Slated For Game 2
The Milwaukee Brewers were set to host the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series at American Family Field beginning Monday.
The Brewers (50-40) entered Monday four games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and in possession of the second NL Wild Card spot, 1.5 games behind the New York Mets and 1.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants (tied for third).
The Dodgers (56-35) had a seven-game cushion atop the NL West and the second-best record in Major League Baseball behind the 57-34 Detroit Tigers.
Here are the expected pitching matchups for the series. Let’s play ball!
Game 1: Freddy Peralta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Peralta (2.91 ERA, 104 strikeouts in 99 innings) was just named an All-Star for the second time in his career. He’ll take the mound against Yamamoto (2.51 ERA, 109 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings). Peralta has been Milwaukee’s ace all year, and he’ll look to send a message to the defending champs. But Yamamoto continues to impress in his second season.
Game 2: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Clayton Kershaw
In a battle designed for the headlines, the electric next-big-thing Misiorowski (3.20 ERA, 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings) will face off against the old guard’s GOAT, Kershaw (3.43 ERA, 32 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings). Misiorowski is coming off the first bad start of his career after a near-perfect first three outings. Meanwhile, Kershaw is fresh off a memorable start in which he notched strikeout No. 3,000. This matchup will feel historic.
Game 3: Jose Quintana vs. Dustin May
The series is expected to wrap up with Quintana (3.44 ERA, 44 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings) facing May (4.52 ERA, 84 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings). Don’t sleep on Quintana’s value to this Brewers club. He’s been a steady veteran presence since returning from injury early in the season.
For Milwaukee, a series win over the almighty Dodgers would do wonders for the team’s confidence, fueling them with further belief that they can seriously contend when summer turns to fall.
