Dodgers Could Tempt Brewers To Trade All-Star For Prospects Package
The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in a delicate position as the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches.
With a 39-35 record entering Thursday, they’re just a half-game back in the National League Wild Card but 6.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Should the Brewers buy or sell?
Despite their playoff contention, the Brewers’ history of bold trades—moving players like Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, and Devin Williams near free agency—has convinced some analysts that their ace, Freddy Peralta, will be made available in July.
That's where the the Los Angeles Dodgers, grappling with a depleted rotation, have emerged as a potential suitor for the 29-year-old ace.
Peralta is enjoying a stellar 2025 season, boasting a 6-4 record, a 2.60 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and 84 strikeouts over 83 innings in 15 starts.
His elite production makes him an obvious asset for a contender like the Dodgers, especially on a team-friendly contract with an $8 million salary for 2025 and a club option for 2026.
With suitors sure to be knocking, Milwaukee must weigh whether to cash in on Peralta's peak trade value or keep him for a postseason push.
The Dodgers might be thinking that Peralta’s talent could anchor their ailing rotation. They could tempt Brewers general manager Matt Arnold with a blockbuster return of prospects.
Trading Peralta would be risky in the short term for Milwaukee. Their pitching development pipeline is robust, but losing a proven ace could doom their immediate playoff hopes.
It certainly won't be an easy decision, but the Brewers should lean towards rewarding their fans by holding onto Peralta and pushing for the playoffs.
