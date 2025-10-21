Dodgers Getting Early Buzz As Trade Fit For Brewers' $15 Million Ace
The Milwaukee Brewers have become notorious for making bold trade decisions in the offseason. A few years ago, they traded Corbin Burnes and it paid off. Last winter, they traded Devin Williams and it paid off.
This winter, it's Freddy Peralta who's at the center of the trade buzz. Peralta is entering the final year of his contract and he's in a very similar position to the aforementioned duo above.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Dodgers could be one of the top suitors in the Peralta sweepstakes this season, even though they eliminated the Brewers from the postseason this year.
Freddy Peralta is a perfect fit for Dodgers in an offseason trade
"The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series, feeling more and more unbeatable with each victory. The pitching staff has come on strong at full strength," Kline wrote. "Roki Sasaki is throwing gas again, as a closer for now but almost certainly as a starter come 2026. The offense won't go anywhere so long as Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are in the lineup. But the Dodgers have MLB's No. 1 farm system, endless spending power and an insatiable desire to dominate MLB. You can bet your bottom dollar they call about Peralta.
"Milwaukee is probably resistent to the idea of trading Peralta to the team that just eliminated them in the NLCS, but the Dodgers can probably make the best offer. It's also better than keeping him in the division, at the very least. Los Angeles might not empty the clip since its rotation is already so solid, which could favor the New York's or Boston's of the world, but pitching was a huge issue in the regular season. Health is not a guarantee with this group."
It's hard to imagine the Brewers wanting to do business with the Dodgers in this manner, but Milwaukee is likely solely looking to land the best value possible. If the Dodgers are willing to give up the prospects the Brewers want in return, this idea has legs.
The Dodgers don't necessarily need pitching, but if they add Peralta, they could turn Roki Sasaki into a closer and roll with the best rotation in baseball. It would be a move of luxury rather than a move of necessity.
The Brewers should, and likely will, cut ties with Peralta. A long-term extension is unlikely, so a move to net three or four prospects would work best.
