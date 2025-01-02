Dodgers Projected $63 Million Star Could Be Final Piece For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't really been in many rumors this offseason.
Milwaukee is a team that can be really good in 2025 and yet it hasn't really been linked to many players. It doesn't seem like the Brewers are going to make any big moves but that should change. The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 and was the top team in the National League Central division.
The division still is vulnerable and the Brewers could finish atop it again even with Devin Williams and Willy Adames playing elsewhere. The National League is full of some powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, but the Brewers were right up there with them in 2024.
Two years ago the Arizona Diamondbacks made a run to the World Series after winning just 84 games in 2023 in the regular season. In baseball, anything can happen.
The Brewers should capitalize on this and add another frontline starter. The best hurler still out there in free agency is former St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Dodgers star Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty helped the Dodgers win a World Series in 2024 and now is projected to land a three-year, $63 million deal in free agency. That isn't too much money. It's a lot, but both Corbin Burnes and Max Fried cleared $200 million. Flaherty is someone who started Game 1 of the World Series for the Dodgers and now is available at possibly a somewhat cheap cost.
If the Brewers want to contend in 2025, adding Flaherty would be a great final piece.
