Dodgers Sure To Pursue Brewers Rookie Star; Milwaukee Must Act Now
The Los Angeles Dodgers are never far from the conversation when a promising young player emerges in Major League Baseball.
With their deep pockets and storied history of landing impact players, it’s almost a rite of passage for big-market teams like the Dodgers to set their sights on breakout stars from mid-market clubs.
This dynamic is playing out as fans and analysts alike begin to speculate about the future of one of Milwaukee’s most electrifying prospects.
Enter Jacob Misiorowski, the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-foot-7 right-hander whose fastball has been clocked at a jaw-dropping 103 mph.
Recently called up to the majors, Misiorowski has taken the league by storm, showcasing the kind of raw talent that makes scouts salivate.
His arrival was nothing short of spectacular, as he threw 11 hitless innings to kick off his MLB career.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan captured the moment with awe on Friday night, writing, “Jacob Misiorowski’s streak of hitless innings to start his career just ended at 11 with a Matt Wallner two-run home run in the seventh. He had been perfect through six before walking Byron Buxton. Regardless, the Brewers have a star in the making in Misiorowski. Unreal stuff.”
Misiorowski’s emergence has sparked inevitable questions about how long he’ll stay in Milwaukee. The Brewers, a franchise accustomed to developing talent only to see it lured away by wealthier teams, will soon face critical financial decisions with their young flamethrower.
Currently in his pre-arbitration years, Misiorowski remains cost-controlled, but his trajectory points to a massive contract down the line.
For a team known for its frugal approach, securing Misiorowski long-term will require a significant financial commitment—something the Dodgers, with their robust payroll, could easily exploit if Milwaukee hesitates.
The Dodgers’ rotation, while formidable, has faced injury concerns in recent years.
Misiorowski’s high-octane arm could be the perfect addition to solidify their pitching core for the future. Los Angeles has a history of targeting young, high-upside pitchers, and though their interest in Misiorowski remains speculative for now, their track record suggests they’re already taking notice.
Milwaukee must act swiftly to keep Misiorowski out of the Dodgers’ grasp. An early extension should be in play.
