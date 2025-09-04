ESPN's Jeff Passsan Gives Insight On Freddy Peralta Option
The Milwaukee Brewers have a legitimate National League Cy Young Award contender on their hands in Freddy Peralta.
Peralta got the ball on Opening Day for the Brewers and has been lights-out ever since. The 29-year-old righty has had the best season of his career to this point. He has made 28 starts for the Brewers so far with a few weeks left in the regular season and has a 2.58 ERA, 16-5 record, and 168-to-58 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 153 2/3 innings pitched. Peralta is leading the league with his 16 wins and was named an All-Star for the second time in his career this season.
Brewers ace Freddy Peralta has a club option for the 2026 season
Milwaukee has 86 wins right now and arguably is the best team in baseball and no one has been more consistent for the team than Peralta. He has been the guy for the Brewers to rely on even when injuries popped up elsewhere. There were trade rumors about him throughout the summer, but none of it mattered. Peralta has delivered.
The Brewers unsurprisingly picked up his $8.1 million club option for the 2025 campaign and now he has an $8 million club option for the 2026 season. He has been a superstar and unusurprisingly ESPN's Jeff Passan said the option is "likely to be picked up by the team" in a column he shared about early free agency buzz.
"No. 5. What about the players with club options? Teams love club options," Passan said. "And this list shows why. More often than not, the options -- especially for top players -- wound up getting exercised. Likely to be picked up by the team: Shota Imanaga, Cubs, three years, $57 million, Luis Robert Jr., White Sox, $20 million, Chris Sale, Braves, $18 million, Salvador Perez, Royals, $13.5 million, Brandon Lowe, Rays, $11.5 million, Max Muncy, Dodgers, $10 million, Jose Alvarado, Phillies, $9 million, Freddy Peralta, Brewers, $8 million, Ozzie Albies, Braves, $7 million, Pete Fairbanks, Rays, $7 million, Pierce Johnson, Braves, $7 million, Ramon Laureano, Padres, $6.5 million, Andrew Muñoz, Mariners, $6 million, Tyler Kinley, Braves, $5 million, and Tim Hill, Yankees, $3 million."
This obviously isn't the most shocking thing in the world, but more so is reassurance. This rotation is led by Peralta. Expect him back in 2026.
More MLB: Brewers Won't Use Christian Yelich Until Pirates Series