Ex-Brewer Reportedly Inks Deal With Red Sox, Looking To Jumpstart Career
As news of the Milwaukee Brewers' current roster slows down around this time of year, a former member of the organization has made headlines for landing a deal with a new club.
The Brewers roster appears to be rounded out for the beginning of the 2025 campaign, but clubs across the league are still making moves at both the minor and major league levels. On the East Coast, the Boston Red Sox signed a former Brewer to bolster their minor league depth.
"The Boston Red Sox have signed infielder Abraham Toro to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league Spring Training," El Extra Base's Daniel Álvarez-Montes reported Tuesday.
Toro hit .444 with two home runs, nine RBIs and a 1.302 OPS in an extremely small sample size of just nine games for the Brewers in 2023, inflating his numbers drastically. The 28-year-old is a career .220 hitter with a .643 OPS in 365 games between the Brewers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics.
The third baseman has had ample service time at the major league level in his six-year career but will be fighting for a spot on the Red Sox's roster.
Although Toro hasn't been with Milwaukee in a few years, it's interesting to see where former members of the Brewers end up.
