Ex-Brewers $8.5 Million Starter Eyeing Return To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers could use a little more pitching and it sounds like an old friend wants to come back.
Milwaukee already has added Nestor Cortes this offseason in a trade with the New York Yankees involving star closer Devin Williams. It still wouldn't hurt to add another starter and veteran hurler Wade Miley reportedly wants to return, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"I’m not going to just sign anywhere,” Miley said as transcribed by Hogg. “I’m not doing that to my family. If I could draw it up, I would sign back in the Central (Division), preferably wearing blue. Dark blue.”
Miley is a 14-year big league veteran who has spent the last two years with Milwaukee. He only was able to make two starts last year and won't be ready for Opening Day. But, it may be worth bringing him back to town.
The Brewers need pitching and he had a 3.14 ERA in 2023 across 23 starts for Milwaukee. He had a 3.16 ERA across nine appearances in 2022 and a 3.37 ERA across 28 starts in 2021. When he's healthy, he clearly can still be a very solid starter.
At this point in his career, he likely won't cost much either. He made $8.5 million last year with the Brewers and could be less expensive than that now after missing so much time. The Brewers absolutely should bring him back to town.
