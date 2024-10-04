Ex-Brewers Ace Rumored To Reunite With Former Manager Craig Counsell, Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers got the better of the Chicago Cubs in the 2024 campaign despite former manager Craig Counsell jumping ship, but the Cubs might get the last laugh this winter.
The Brewers once again couldn't make it out of the Wild Card series, but they did win the National League Central. The Cubs struggled mightily this year, but things could be getting brighter in Chicago with the help of a familiar face in Milwaukee.
"Meanwhile, (Corbin) Burnes' former manager Craig Counsell, for whom he had his best season professionally in 2021, will be looking for another ace out in Chicago with the Cubs," Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston wrote Friday morning. "Such a move would be a statement one and, with Shota Imanaga, Burnes would prove the Cubbies with a one-two punch that would rank among the strongest in the league."
"A reunion between Counsell and Burnes is one the Cubs will almost certainly do their diligence on this offseason."
Burnes had a 2.92 ERA with a 181-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 194 1/3 innings across 32 games this season.
The two-time All-Star is expected to land a deal in the $180 million range, which prices out smaller market teams such as Milwaukee -- but a reunion wasn't anticipated regardless.
More MLB: Brewers Closer Devin Williams Is Brutally Honest About Ninth Inning Against Mets