Brewers Closer Devin Williams Is Brutally Honest About Ninth Inning Against Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers couldn't hold on to a two-run lead in Thursday night's elimination game against the New York Mets, ending their season.
Right-hander Devin Williams took the mound looking to close out the game, as he's done 14 times this season even after missing half of the 2024 campaign with a back injury. The 30-year-old instead let up four runs to the top of the Mets batting order and had a lot to say about his outing postgame.
"It's a lot of disappointment," Williams told the media when asked about his emotions after the game Thursday. "We worked all year to get to this point. They got me a two-run lead in the ninth, that's how we draw it up and I couldn't come through for the boys. No one feels worse than I do."
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
Despite the outcome, putting in the righty was the correct choice. Williams is by far the best closer in Milwaukee, and debatably the best in Major League Baseball.
The 30-year-old is under team control through 2025, and this winter the club will need to decide if they will keep him around for next season, or deal him for something in return. They did the former with Willy Adames and the latter with Corbin Burnes. His offseason trade value will likely be the largest factor.
More MLB: Brewers Jackson Chourio Joins Babe Ruth In Rare-Postseason Achievement