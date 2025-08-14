Ex-Brewers All-Star Pitcher Hits New Low With Yankees
The Milwaukee Brewers have become notorious for trading away their star players and developing more stars to replace them. They did this with Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes a few years ago. While these two have been successful since leaving the team, albeit Burnes is hurt right now, the Brewers have been good, too. Milwaukee trades them before their contracts run out in order to land the most value.
This is what the Brewers did when they traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in the offseason. It was a head scratching trade at the time because Milwaukee is a contender, but it's paid dividends already. The Brewers are the best team in baseball and Williams has been horrible with the Bronx Bombers.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently suggested Williams' stock was going way down ahead of free agency this offseason. It seems like the righty has hit a new low with the Bronx Bombers.
Devin Williams' stock going way down with Yankees before free agency
"Williams' track record remains the same, and thus remains impressive on account of his NL Rookie of the Year from 2020 and All-Star nods in 2022 and 2023," Rymer wrote. "And yet, few (if any) pending free agents have crushed their stock as much as he has. It would seem Pete Alonso has done to him what Albert Pujols once did to Brad Lidge, as Williams has already given up more runs this year than he did across 2022, 2023 and 2024 combined.
"He has lost close to 1 mph off both his changeup and his fastball, with the former also having lost about 14 percentage points off its whiff rate relative to last season. Williams has also given up all five of his homers on the changeup, which had previously been taken deep just six times through 2024."
To suggest that Williams' stock is down is an understatement. After being one of the best pitchers in baseball for years, it seemed like he would land close to a $100 million deal when he hit free agency. But this 5.48 ERA campaign has crushed his value.
It's much more likely that Williams lands on a one-year "prove it" deal worth around $10 million in the offseason.
The Yankees moved him out of the closer role a few games ago and he's been solid since. His last two outings have been scoreless following Aaron Boone's decision to move him to the lower leverage slot, but it's only a matter of time before the Yankees need him in a big spot again.
