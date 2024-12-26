Ex-Brewers All-Star Predicted To Sign Blockbuster Deal With Giants
There still are some big-name stars looking for new homes in free agency right now.
January is just about here and there is still a ton of talent available in free agency still, including former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Corbin Burnes. He's arguably the biggest prize still out there. There's an argument to be made that either Rōki Sasaki or someone like Alex Bregman could be considered the biggest free agents still, but Burnes should take the cake.
He's just 30 years old and is already a four-time All-Star and one-time Cy Young Award winner. He's coming off a season in which he logged a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts for the Baltimore Orioles. Clearly, he's going to cash in.
But where will he go? Newsday's Laura Albanese predicted that he ultimately will sign with the San Francisco Giants.
"The market for starting pitching has been nothing short of eye-watering, and Burnes is one of this year’s top prizes," Albanese said. "His contract will be massive, and he’s going to go to a team that’s willing to spend. For a while there, it looked like it was going to be the (Boston Red Sox), but they’ve now rounded out their rotation by trading for Garrett Crochett and signing Walker Buehler.
"Hey, is there a big market team out there that’s already shown a willingness to pay up? Did that same big market team also lose their staff ace in Blake Snell? They sure did...Prediction: Giants."
San Francisco has been the team that has been most heavily tied to Burnes. Maybe a deal like this could happen.
