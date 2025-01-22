Ex-Brewers All-Star Projected To Land $1.3 Million Floated As Milwaukee Fit
Will the Milwaukee Brewers add any pieces in free agency before Spring Training gets here?
At this point, there's no way to know. Milwaukee has held its cards close to its vest and there really hasn't been much chatter at all about the team. The Brewers are going to be interesting to watch over the next few weeks because the team should add some more depth seeing as it is one of the contenders in the National League, but the Brewers also may not want to spend and just see what happens with the current roster.
There are cheap pieces out there that could be good depth pieces and one player who recently was suggested as a fit is former Brewers All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal by Shepherd Express' Kyle Lobner.
"Longtime major league catcher Yasmani Grandal had one of the best seasons of a productive MLB career during his brief stay in Milwaukee in 2019 when he played in 153 games, batted .246 with a .380 on-base and .468 slugging and was an All Star for the second time in his career," Lobner said. "He also graded highly as a defender behind the plate, and FanGraphs estimates he was the 17th most valuable player in all of baseball during that season...
"The Brewers, of course, would not need Grandal to serve as a primary catcher. William Contreras is locked into that role after an All Star and MVP candidate season in 2024. Contreras caught a lot in 2024, however, finishing sixth in the majors with 120 games behind the plate. It makes sense that players who catch a lot will wear down as the season goes along, but Contreras defied the trend and hit better in August last season than any other month. Gary Sanchez, Contreras’ primary backup, caught in just 28 games."
With Sanchez gone, it could make sense for the Brewers to go after a backup option. Grandal is a 13-year big league veteran and is projected to land a one-year, $1.3 million deal. Why not bring him in?
