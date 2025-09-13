Ex-Brewers Gold Glove Outfielder Named A Top Free Agent For 2026
The Milwaukee Brewers became the first team in Major League Baseball to reach 90 wins on Friday night as they dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals by a final score of 8-2. The Brewers still have the best record in the league and lead the National League Central by 5 1/2 games over the second-place Chicago Cubs. They are closing in on their fourth division title in five years and seventh playoff berth in the last eight years.
They have had several players step up. Even after trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and losing Willy Adames in free agency, the Brewers have remained a force in the National League and look like a serious threat to win a World Series title.
They'll have some players entering free agency in the offseason. Former Brewer Trent Grisham has had a strong year with the New York Yankees, and he'll hit the open market as well. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists the two-time Gold Glover as one of the top impending free agents.
Ex-Brewer Listed Among Top Free Agents
"Grisham hit .191/.298/.353 for an 84 OPS+ in 1,288 plate appearances during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons, and he was a non-tender candidate last winter. Strong batted-ball metrics, including a .511 expected slugging percentage, make his offensive breakout look sustainable and the fact that he can play center field gives his value a significant boost," Reuter wrote.
Grisham has always been a strong defender, but his bat has really come along since he left the Brewers after the 2019 season. This year, he is slashing .239/.345/.464 with 30 home runs, 64 RBI, a 3.2 WAR and an .810 OPS. He also has a 123 OPS+ and has picked up 107 hits and 448 at-bats.
The Brewers traded Grisham to the San Diego Padres after the 2019 season, and he was later flipped to the Yankees in the Juan Soto trade after the 2023 season.
Because the Brewers don't typically spend big in free agency, he might be out of their price range, but since they draft and develop so well, he may not be needed for them to remain a force in the National League in 2026.
It will be interesting to see what Grisham's market looks like. Perhaps the Brewers could show interest in a reunion with the veteran outfielder.
