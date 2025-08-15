Insider Predicts Brandon Woodruff's Brewers Future With $20M Option Looming
Brandon Woodruff has seen a lot of great players leave the Milwaukee Brewers during his tenure, and he's never been one of them.
Woodruff was drafted by the Brewers in the 11th round in 2014 out of Mississippi State, and he made his debut with the big-league club in 2017. His career has been one of incredible highs disrupted by injuries, but he's now back on the mound, helping to spearhead a pennant chase for the best regular-season team in franchise history.
However, this could very well be Woodruff's last season in Milwaukee. The looming decision he and the club both have to make centers on a $20 million option for next season with a $10 million buyout. What are the odds the 32-year-old sticks around?
Brewers insider predicts Woodruff's option decision, speculates on return probability
Woodruff, who has only made seven starts since returning from a near-two-year absence after shoulder surgery, should have an interesting market if he and the team don't agree to pick up the option. But first things first: Is there any chance that option is picked up?
According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, there really isn't.
"No, the mutual option will not be picked up," Hogg wrote on Friday. "The $20 million price tag seems about accurate for Woodruff's market value for 2026, but not only will he be searching for a longer-term contract than that with more guaranteed money, but the option also comes with a $10 million buyout, further incentivizing Woodruff to opt out. Both sides knew this would almost certainly not be picked up when they worked out the contract and structured the buyout as such on purpose.
"But that doesn't mean the Brewers won't find a way to re-sign him. There is mutual interest in working out a deal once again to keep Woodruff, who's only been a Brewer in his professional career, in Milwaukee for at least another contract."
Woodruff has looked phenomenal so far in his return: 2.05 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. If he stays healthy and productive through the end of the season, he could very well land a three-year deal worth more than that $20 million per year.
Mutual options are almost never picked up, even at the most fair price possible. This seems like one of those cases, but Woodruff has a playoff run to worry about before free agency really becomes a consideration.
