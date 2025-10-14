Ex-Brewers Outfielder Drawing Attention As Potential Fit For Tigers
The Milwaukee Brewers are down a game in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and need a win in Game 2 to avoid falling into a 0-2 series deficit before the series shifts to Dodger Stadium.
They have managed to stay competitive in the NL Central despite losing some key players over the past several years. They have lost players such as Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames and Devin Williams dating all the way back to 2022.
Another player that got away after just one season with the team was outfielder Trent Grisham, who made his Major League debut with the team in 2019.
Ex-Brewers Outfielder Listed As Potential Fit For Tigers
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed 10 potential suitors for Grisham this offseason. Grisham will be a free agent for the first time in his career, and the Detroit Tigers were listed as a possible landing spot.
"Though they snuck into the playoffs and into the ALDS, the Tigers have some roster tweaking to do after their collapse over the final five weeks of the regular season. Near the top of the to-do list might be getting a center fielder who appears in at least 60 percent of team games for what would be the first time since Anthony Gose in 2015," Miller wrote.
The former Brewer had perhaps the best season of his career this year with the New York Yankees. The 28-year-old hit .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs, 74 RBI, 3.5 Wins Above Replacement and an .811 OPS.
The Brewers traded him to the San Diego Padres for Luis Urias after the 2019 season, and he was later sent to the Yankees as part of the Juan Soto trade before the 2024 season. Grisham was Milwaukee's first-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Richland High School in Texas.
Detroit needs help with their outfield and another bat to boost their lineup in order to avoid another second-half collapse. Grisham could be the piece they need in order to get over the hump and make a deeper postseason run after losing the ALDS to the Seattle Mariners.
It will be interesting to see what his market looks like this offseason, but the former Brewer will likely be highly sought-after following what is so far the best season of his career.
