Ex-Brewers Pitcher Surprisingly Targeted By Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox were surprisingly interested in a former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher in recent days, a new report indicates.
As Boston’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, brainstormed ways to improve his rotation before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline, he made some calls to the Chicago White Sox, according to new intel from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
"As part of their check-ins on veteran starters around baseball in recent weeks, the Red Sox seemed more interested in White Sox righty Aaron Civale than his teammate Adrian Houser,” Cotillo wrote on Thursday. “Civale is a Connecticut native and Northeastern alum who has not been shy about wanting to play in Boston. Of course, he has no control over where he goes in this case. It would be a low-cost fall-back."
Civale, 30, requested a trade from the Brewers this season after being moved to the bullpen, a move that coincided with phenom Jacob Misiorowski landing in the rotation. Milwaukee promptly granted Civale's request and sent Civale to the White Sox on June 13.
Civale hasn’t been great this year. Entering Thursday, he had a 2-6 record, a 4.38 ERA, and a 1.34 WHIP on the season to go along with 48 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched (13 starts).
Meanwhile, the Brewers have benefited immensely from the arrival of Andrew Vaughn, who came over in the Civale deal.
Milwaukee, 64-44, entered Thursday with a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the division.
