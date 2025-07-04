Ex-Brewers Star Can't Catch Break After Yankees Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers cut ties with one of the most dominant closers in recent memory when they opted to trade Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Milwaukee got Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes back in the deal and have been looked at favorably all season for the move. Williams struggled out of the gate in New York and although he has turned things around, he still has gotten some negative press.
This continued with FanSided's Mark Powell praising the Brewers and in the process blasting Williams.
"Devin Williams pointed the finger elsewhere after Yankees got swept," Powell said. "After the game, Williams did admit at least one mistake, but then refused to admit he made some bad pitches and even refused comment on the decision to intentionally walk Guerrero Jr. 'Yeah, I let Springer get away from me there,' Williams admitted. 'Intentional walk to the next guy. Sac fly, we got two outs. Yeah, I don't know. I thought I made some pretty solid pitches. Barger hit a pitch that was out of the zone.'
"When Williams was asked about Aaron Boone's decision to walk Vladdy, all he could muster was "that's not my decision." While technically true, Williams lack of poise with the media is easy to conflate with disagreement, or even drama. All he had to say was that he understood the decision in the moment. By playing coy, and being short, with those tasked with covering the team, he pointed the finger back at Boone. The Yankees manager didn't seem to take it that way, which says a lot about Boone."
It's a little odd to have this strong of a take for Williams in that scenario. To each his own. Things seemed to calm down with Williams and he has been really good recently. The Yankees as a whole have struggled, but this seems like an uneccarily strong take.
More MLB: Brewers Setback: 28-Year-Old Receives Unlucky Injury Update