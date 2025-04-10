Ex-Brewers Star Has Already Allowed More Runs This Season Than He Did In 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers parted ways with one of the best pitchers in baseball over the winter, and the ex-Brewer is struggling in his new home.
The Brew Crew has been known to ship out players on expiring deals to capitalize on their return value, as the small market club doesn't have the financial flexibility to sign marquee free agents or offer large deals to their stars.
Due to this, Milwaukee traded right-hander Devin Williams to the New York Yankees over the winter for left-hander Nestor Cortes and second baseman Caleb Durbin.
Checking in on our old friend, the righty hasn't found his footing in New York and has already allowed four earned runs this season, after only allowing three last year in Milwaukee -- along with an unfavorable stat line.
Williams has a 12.00 ERA with a 5-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .385 batting average against and a 3.00 WHIP in three innings pictched across four games.
The right-hander was injured for much of the regular season a year ago but still posted a 1.25 ERA in 21 1/3 innings across 22 games.
Cortes on the other hand got knocked around in his first outing with the Brew Crew, against his former team, but turned things around with a one-hit, zero run performance in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
Williams will almost certainly figure things out as the 2025 campaign rolls on, as he's one of the greatest closers in Major League Baseball.
