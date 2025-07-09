Ex-Brewers Starter Attempting MLB Comeback, Signs With Royals
A former member of the Milwaukee Brewers is attempting to make another Major League Baseball comeback.
Last year, the Brewers signed former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and he made four starts with the organization. Over that span, he logged a 5.40 ERA and 11-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
Keuchel was designated for assignment by Milwaukee and elected free agency rather than heading down to the minors. Afterward, he spent some time with the Chiba Lotte Marines in Nippon Professional Baseball.
Now, he's getting another shot at making a run at a big league spot after signing a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Keuchel, 37, held a workout last week and was up to 92 mph," Passan said. "He’ll start at AAA and if he gets to the big leagues would make $2 million prorated."
Keuchel is a 13-year big league veteran with a career 4.04 ERA in 282 total appearances, including 267 starts. He had the most success of his big league career as a member of the Houston Astros from 2012 through 2018. He racked up two All-Star nods over that span to go along with the four Gold Glove Awards and the 2015 American League Cy Young Award after logging a 2.48 ERA and 20-8 record in 33 starts.
