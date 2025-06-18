Ex-Brewers Starter Linked To Red Sox After Rafael Devers Deal
The Boston Red Sox have shown that they aren't afraid to make deals.
Boston sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in one of the most bold in-season trades you're going to see. The Red Sox have made it clear that they aren't selling, though. So, now that Devers is gone, who could come to town?
Owen Crisafulli of the New England Sports Network shared a column highlighting three potential fits for Boston and mentioned former Milwaukee Brewers starter Aaron Civale.
"Aaron Civale, SP, Chicago White Sox," Crisafulli said. "Boston did add some pitching in Hicks and Harrison from the Giants as part of their Devers deal, but Hicks is on the injured list, and Harrison was assigned to Triple-A. As a result, the pitching staff still needs help, which is where New England native Aaron Civale comes into play.
"Civale was just traded from the Brewers to the Chicago White Sox after he requested a trade when the team asked him to move to the bullpen. While it may seem unlikely he gets dealt again, reports indicate the White Sox are looking to flip him again before the trade deadline. Prior to being sent to Chicago, Civale (who is from Connecticut) made it clear he would like to pitch for the Red Sox before he retires. His numbers this year aren’t great (1-3, 4.67 ERA, 23 K, 1.48 WHIP) but he’s a veteran innings-eater with a track record of success, and he’d be well worth a flier for Boston."
Civale just got traded from the Brewers to the Chicago White Sox after requesting a deal. Before the deal, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that he had heard that Civale would "absolutely love" to join the Red Sox at some point.
"It's not his decision now but worth mentioning: We've been told Civale would absolutely love to pitch for the Red Sox at some point in his career," Cotillo said.
It's obviously not his choice, but it was reported by USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale that the White Sox plan to move Civale again.
Could the former Brewer end up in Boston now?
