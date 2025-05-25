Ex-Brewers Superstar Shut Down Rumors About Yankees Role
The Milwaukee Brewers traded away one of the best relief pitchers in recent memory this past offseason.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and brought back Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. The trade initially looked like it favored Milwaukee because Williams struggled out of the gate. Williams currently has a 6.50 ERA on the season in 21 appearances. He's allowed 13 earned runs, which equals the total he gave up over the last two years combined in Milwaukee.
He has turned things around of late, though. Williams has seven straight scoreless appearances under his belt and hasn't allowed a run in 10 of his last 11 outings overall. Things have changed and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale shared a quote from Williams that he is now "enjoying the city."
"Yankees reliever Devin Williams says it took time to adjust going from Milwaukee to New York, where he was 0-2 with a 11.25 ERA when he lost his closer’s job," Nightengale said. "He's getting back to being the same dominant reliever he was in Milwaukee, permitting no more than one hit in his last 11 games, yielding a 0.97 ERA. 'I’m really enjoying the city now, and getting used to everything,' said Williams, who lives in Manhattan and has loved visiting museums on his off-days."
Williams certainly had a tough start to the season. He was taken out of the closer spot and has been in a set-up role since.
While this is the case, he has started to look more like himself and made it clear that the role itself doesn't matter right now.
"It doesn’t matter right now," Williams said to the New York Daily News. "It doesn’t matter. I mean, I’m putting up zeros, right? You guys get all caught up in this. It’s always a question. It’s not a thing. If I give up runs in the eighth inning, if I give up runs in the ninth inning, they count the same. It’s the same thing."