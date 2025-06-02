Ex-Brewers Superstar Suffered Potentially Disastrous Injury
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers suffered a potentially disastrous elbow injury on Sunday.
Former Brewers ace Corbin Burnes took the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday against the Washington Nationals and was forced to leave the game early. He gave up a base hit to Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and immediately gestured to the dugout.
In the immediate aftermath, it appeared that Burnes said to the Diamondback's trainer: "My elbow's done, it's dead."
Burnes talked about his exit after the game, as transcribed by MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.
"It just got to the point where the tightness was just too much,” Burnes said. “I waved them out and didn't feel like we needed to push any farther. So hopefully, we caught it early. Hopefully, it's not bad, but we'll see...
"I've never had anything like it before, so I really have nothing to compare it to. My body does a pretty good job of telling me when I need to not do things and when I can push things, and it was telling me not to push it. So hopefully, it was me kind of shutting things down before it got too bad. But I won't really know until we get it looked at."
As of writing, Burnes' exact injury hasn't been announced yet. He was scheduled for an early-morning MRI and it wouldn't be shocking to hear the results eitehr Monday or Tuesday. He's not with Milwaukee any longer, but hopefully he is okay.
More MLB: Brewers Take Chance On 'Volatile' Righty In MLB Draft Prediction