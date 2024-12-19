Ex-Dodgers 2-Time All-Star Would Be Worth Flier For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers very likely won't hand out a massive deal in free agency this offseason but that doesn't mean they can't add important talent.
Milwaukee has been busy this offseason and there are still players available that could help the Brewers out. Free agency has completely stalled and there are a lot of players still available who should play big roles for teams in 2025.
One player who still is out there and should be considered by the Brewers is two-time All-Star Justin Turner. He's nearing the end of his big league career and the 2025 season will be his 17th. He's spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners.
Turner had the most success in his career as a member of the Dodgers, but he's still a solid player at 40 years old. In 2024, he appeared in 139 games for the Blue Jays and Mariners and slashed .259/.354/.383 while clubbing 11 home runs and driving in 55 runs.
The Brewers do seem to be set in the infield right now -- barring a trade involving someone like Rhys Hoskins -- but could use a boost at designated hitter. Turner could be that guy. He's been a great hitter throughout his career and also has been an even better clubhouse guy.
Milwaukee is a team that can contend for the National League Central title again in 2025 and adding a cheap veteran like Turner only would help.
