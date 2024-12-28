Why Ex-Brewers Star Corbin Burnes Chose Diamondbacks Over Giants, Blue Jays
The former Milwaukee Brewers ace surely has had a good winter so far.
Corbin Burnes entered the offseason as the best pitcher available on the open market. The four-time All-Star and 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner had a great 2024 season ahead of free agency.
Milwaukee traded him to the Baltimore Orioles and he logged a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts while looking like a Cy Young Award contender once again. He has been a hot name on the free agent market with many expecting him to choose either the San Francisco Giants or Toronto Blue Jays in free agency.
While this is the case, he surprised some people and landed a reported six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks late Friday night. Arizona hadn't been mentioned with Burnes at all so the deal came somewhat as a shock.
So, why did Burnes choose Arizona?
ESPN's Alden González reported that a huge reason for his decision is the fact that Burnes and his family live in Arizona and didn't want to leave.
"Corbin Burnes and his wife just had twins and wanted to stay home in Arizona, prompting a deal with the D-backs," González said. "It’s shocking, but also pretty awesome. The D-backs have been among the most affected by RSN uncertainty, and yet they keep going for it."
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale also noted that although the Blue Jays and Giants offered more, he doesn't lose money staying in Arizona due to the difference in taxes.
"Corbin Burnes was offered more by the Giants and Blue Jays but big tax difference in Arizona," Nightengale said.
All in all, it seems like Burnes and his family didn't want to move and the money wasn't big of a factor as expected.
