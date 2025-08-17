Facts And Figures Of Brewers' Insane 14-Game Winning Streak
The Milwaukee Brewers can't be stopped right now.
This is not really much of an exaggeration any longer. Statements like this have been said left and right, but it really is the case with the Brewers right now. Over the last two days, it has seemed like the Brewers' lengthy winning streak was going to come to an end, but that hasn't happened yet. Milwaukee was down 8-1 against the Cincinnati Reds and stormed all the way back. On Saturday, the Brewers were down 2-1 in the ninth inning and tied it to force extra innings. From there, the Brewers scored one in the 10th and three in the 11th to win 6-5.
What can't this team do right now?
Milwaukee is 78-44 right now and continues to make more history. In fact, the win over the Reds on Saturday extended Milwaukee's winning streak to a franchise-best 14 games.
The Brewers are now tied for the sixth-best winning streak this century, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
What's next for Brewers? Milwaukee continues to find ways to make history
"The Milwaukee Brewers have won 14 straight games after a wild affair in which they tied Cincinnati with two outs in the ninth and got a pinch-hit three-run homer from Andruw Monasterio -- career SLG: .330 -- in the 11th. It ties the sixth-longest MLB winning streak this century," Passan said.
What the Brewers have been able to do over the last few weeks is almost unheard of. There was a time back in June in which the Brewers were behind the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. Right now, the Brewers are in first place and have a nine-game lead over the second place Cubs. The Cardinals are in fourth place in the division and are 18 games behind the Brewers at the moment.
Milwaukee can't be stopped. The Brewers' are firing on all cylinders in a way that isn't common for any team. It's hard not to root for this club right now. Milwaukee doesn't have the resources as big-market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers but finds ways to win each and every year. This season has been no different and in fact, this may be the best Brewers team in Milwaukee history. At one point, that would've been an exaggeration to say, but not really any longer.
