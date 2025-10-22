Former Brewers Catcher Retiring After 15 MLB Seasons
A former longtime member of the Milwaukee Brewers announced his retirement from Major League Baseball this past weekend.
Martín Maldonado, a veteran of 15 MLB seasons, including six with the Brewers, took to Instagram to announce that he his retiring from Major League Baseball.
"Baseball, I was just four years old when I fell in love with you," Maldonado shared on Instagram, accompanying a video announcing his decision. "From the moment I first put on that catcher’s gear, I knew this game would be part of me forever. Every inning, every pitch, every moment behind the plate has been a blessing. For 34 years, I’ve had the honor of wearing that gear — and for the last 15, doing it at the highest level. Today, it’s time to hang them up and officially call it a career..."
Maldonado was selected in the 27th round of the 2004 MLB June Amateur Draft by the then-called Anaheim Angels. He didn't make his big league debut until 2011, though, as a member of the Brewers. Milwaukee signed the catcher to a minor league deal in 2007 and worked his way through Milwaukee's farm system. Despite taking a long time to eventually make it to the big leagues, he spent the first six big league seasons of his career in Milwaukee and went on to have a very solid career.
What a career for Martín Maldonado
He won a Gold Glove Award and was also won a World Series with the Houston Astros back in 2022.
Although he is retiring from the big leagues, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart shared that he is looking to play in the World Baseball Classic with Puerto Rico and also manage in the big leagues one day.
"Martín Maldonado announced his retirement as a player in a poignant video he posted Saturday, but his life in baseball isn’t done," McTaggart said. "Far from it. Maldonado would like to play for Puerto Rico in next year’s World Baseball Classic and has his eyes set on managing in the Major Leagues in the future."
His road to the big leagues certainly wasn't easy, but what a career it was.
