Former Brewers Catcher Signing With Washington Nationals
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers is signing with the Washington Nationals.
On Monday, it was shared by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that catcher Jorge Alfaro was opting out of his minor league deal with the organization and heading to free agency.
"The Brewers announce that Jorge Alfaro has exercised the release clause in his minor league deal. He is now a free agent," Hogg said.
It didn't take long for the veteran catcher to find a new home. It was shared by Andrew Golden of The Washington Post that Alfaro is signing a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals.
"The Nationals have signed Jorge Alfaro, per source. He spent 88 games with the Brewers’ AAA team," Golden said. " An eight-year MLB vet who last played in 2023 with the (Colorado Rockies) and (Boston Red Sox)."
The former Brewers catcher is signing with the Nationals after leaving Milwaukee
Alfaro signed a minor league deal with the Brewers back in January and played in 82 games with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. Over that stretch, he slashed .244/.285/.430 with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, 10 doubles, one triple, and 49 runs scored.
The deadline for players to join organizations and be playoff eligible has passed, but that doesn't necessarily matter for the Nationals. Right now, Washington is in last place in the National League East with a 54-83 record. Alfaro is an eight-year big league veteran who at the very least can add depth to the organization down the stretch. He was having a solid season offensively down in Triple-A for the Sounds.
Alfaro has spent time in the NL East already as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins. Now, he'll try to make a return to the big leagues down the stretch in the Nationals organization. It's unclear if he'll get a shot in the majors. There are just 25 games left in the regular season for Washington now before another intriguing offseason as the team tries to rebuild.
