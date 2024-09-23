Former Milwaukee Manager Makes Bold Claim About Brewers, Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers clearly have performed above expectations this season.
Milwaukee entered the 2024 season with many pegging it to finish in last place in the National League Central. That clearly isn't the case. Milwaukee is in first place with an 89-67 record, and there is no chance for it to drop in the standings before the regular season ends.
The Brewers are in a great spot, and former Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell acknowledged that. Counsell certainly knows a thing or two about the Brewers but bolted to the division rival Chicago Cubs this past offseason after landing a historic contract.
Milwaukee is built to win and Counsell said that there is a "big gap" between the Brewers and Cubs right now, as transcribed by USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn’t hold back letting everyone know that it wasn’t a fluke that the Brewers left the Cubs in the dust yet once again," Nightengale said.
“I think the message sent is that there’s a big gap,” Counsell said, as transcribed by Nightengale. “They’re ahead of us by a lot. And it’s a talented team on and off the field. It’s a talented team, but there’s a big gap. And we’ve got room to make up. There’s no question about it. We’ve got to get better, man...We’ve got a ways to go.”
Milwaukee certainly has shocked the baseball worked and could make some noise this fall but it will be without the services of Counsell.
