Giants Pegged As Top Landing Spot For Ex-Brewers' 4-Time All-Star
One former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star clearly is the top player remaining on the free agent market.
Free agency has picked up in a big way in recent days and yet former Brewers star Corbin Burnes remains available on the open market. He's a four-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner who is one of the best pitchers in baseball.
It's somewhat surprising that Burnes is still available, but it's probably because of the fact that he's looking for a massive deal. Max Fried got $218 million from the New York Yankees and Burnes should get more than that. But, clearly that is a lot of money and a deal hasn't gotten done yet.
He will land a deal at some point, though, but with which team? Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly made a list of the top five landing spots for Burnes and had the San Francisco Giants in the top spot.
"The Giants have already inked shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal, which means they had to surrender their second- and fifth-round picks in the 2025 draft, in addition to $1 million from their international signing bonus pool because he rejected the qualifying offer the Brewers issued him," Kelly said. "To reunite Burnes with Adames in San Francisco, the Giants would have to give up their third- and sixth-round picks in 2025.
"But it's hard not to like the fit of Burnes—who played collegiately at St. Mary's College of California, which is less than 25 miles from San Francisco—on the Giants. He would replace Snell in the starting rotation, giving the club an elite one-two punch with Logan Webb in a starting rotation that will also include Robbie Ray, Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks."
San Francisco has been heavily linked to Burnes and lost Blake Snell this offseason. It's not hard not to see why they make sense for Burnes now.
More MLB: Brewers Suggested As Fit For 29-Year-Old Former Top Prospect