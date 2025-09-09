Health Of Star Players Could Be Brewers Downfall In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of Major League Baseball's most pleasant surprises this season. Despite trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and losing Willy Adames in free agency to the San Francisco Giants, they lead the National League Central by 7 1/2 games over the second-place Chicago Cubs. They also are 89-56, which is good for the best record in all of baseball.
However, some weaknesses may be presenting themselves for Milwaukee. They have had a lot of injuries lately. Relievers Shelby Miller and Trevor Megill are both out with arm injuries, and Miller will likely need Tommy John surgery.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed one fatal flaw that could cost every contending ballclub down the stretch, and for Milwaukee, it was the health of their star players.
Health Of Stars Could Come Back To Haunt Brewers
"It's been a magical season for Pat Murphy's Brewers, who have the best record in baseball and appear poised to set a new franchise record for wins (96 is the current high water mark) en route to getting the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs.
Health is one of the major things that could derail the Brewers winning their first World Series in club history," Kelly wrote.
"The point of this article is kind of to be negative. The worst-case scenario isn't going to turn into reality for every team, but if there's a way that a magical season could have a disastrous ending in Milwaukee, it would probably be injury-related."
Injuries have begun to pile up for the Brewers. They also had Christian Yelich miss some time, as Kelly points out. He was dealing with a back issue.
If they can't get healthy, then they could potentially be a quick exit in the NLDS, even if they clinch a Wild Card Series bye. The National League is very competitive, and they'll have stiff competition as they try to focus on winning their first World Series title.
They're going for their fourth NL Central title in the last five years and seventh postseason appearance in the last eight years. But staying healthy will be a major key to their success as they look to finish 2025 strong.
If their stars can avoid the injured list, then they should be a serious threat to win a title this coming October.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Lose $34 Million Free Agent To AL Contender