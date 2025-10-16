Pat Murphy Delivers Perfect Brewers Message Before Game 3
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to return to the field on Thursday night as they look to avoid a disastrous three-game hole at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Milwaukee dropped the first two games of the National League Championship Series to the Dodgers after brilliant outings from Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Brewers were in Game 1 right until the end, but just couldn't get over the hump as they lost 2-1. The Brewers got their lone run in the ninth inning, but couldn't get the second. Game 2 went Los Angeles' way behind a complete game effort from Yamamoto.
Now, the Brewers are going to try to avoid the 0-3 start to the series against Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow on Thursday night.
Milwaukee has been counted out plenty of times already this season. This series is no different. That is the message that Brewers manager Pat Murphy wanted the team to hear after the Game 2 loss, as transcribed by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Pat Murphy's message before Game 3
"Murphy read an inspirational note to his players Wednesday, reminding them that they were obliterated the first four games of the season, losing by a combined score of 47-15 to the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals, then turned around and won more games than any team in baseball," Nightengale said.
"This is more of an opportunity than anyone knows," Murphy said. “If I was to tell this group after their 0-4 starts with the worst run differential in baseball history, 'Hey, you’re four games from the World Series,' you’d take it...Whatever that mountain is, we’ll take it. Whatever has happened in the past, has happened in the past. … There’s a lot of reason to doubt. There’s a lot of daunting scenarios out there. But it’s not time to think, complain or explain...It’s time to go."
He's not wrong by any means. This Brewers team set the franchise record for wins in a season despite some saying they would finish near the bottom of the National League Central standings before the campaign. Milwaukee's rotation was littered with injuries early on forcing the Brewers to turn to guys not expected to have roles early, including Chad Patrick and trade acquisition Quinn Priester. But, the Brewers have utilized a "next man up" approach all year. The Brewers got healthy and went on a run. A 2-0 deficit is tough, but Milwaukee has dealt with plenty of adversity already.
More MLB: Jackson Chourio Joins Elite List With Leadoff HR Vs. Dodgers