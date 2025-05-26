Insider Has Another Big Brandon Woodruff Brewers Update
The Milwaukee Brewers still don't have Brandon Woodruff back at the big league leavel and unfortunately he's still a bit away.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak shared Woodruff still needs one or two more minor league starts before he comes back to the big leagues.
"Pat Murphy says that Brandon Woodruff has one, maybe two, more minor-league rehab starts left," Rosiak said. "Jose Quintana should only need one (Tuesday at Wisconsin). On Nestor Cortes: 'I'd say there's no way it's before the all-star break,' Murphy said. 'But that's just my shot at it.'"
Woodruff hasn't made an appearance at the big league level since 2023. He has made seven appearances in the minors and has a 2.43 ERA. But, he suffered a setback right before what was expected to be his return. Now, he's on his second minor league rehab assignment. It sounds like he's still a week or two away from coming back to the majors for his long-awaited return if there isn't another setback.
It's not shocking that the team is taking things slow with Woodruff. He's one of the top pitchers in the league when healthy, but Milwaukee hasn't gotten him on the mound since 2023. His time is coming, though. The Brewers are trending in the right direction and Woodruff has been looking good in the minors but he still is at least one or two starts away from coming back to Milwaukee. It sounds like June could be when he's back.
