Insider Links Brewers To Hall Of Fame-Level Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers already are the best team in baseball right now. Imagine if they could add another superstar slugger this upcoming offseason?
It's far too early to be thinking about free agency. There are still a few weeks of baseball to be played in the regular season and then the Brewers will try to make a deep run. Milwaukee is built for the playoffs this year. The rotation arguably is the deepest in the league, the bullpen has been solid, and the offense finds ways to put up enough runs to win. Sometimes that's explosive home runs, sometimes that means manufacturing runs through good baserunning and small ball. All in all, the offense does whatever it takes to win games.
With that being said, around the trade deadline, one topic that did get brought up was how the Brewers could've used a little more pop in the middle of the lineup. Milwaukee wasn't able to get a deal done to add more power, but one insider at least thinks there's a chance that could change this winter and loosely linked the team to Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber.
Could Brewers land Phillies star Kyle Schwarber?
FanSided's Robert Murray talked about Schwarber's upcoming free agency and rattled off a few teams that would make sense for him, including the Brewers.
"Who should be considered the early favorite in the Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes? Start with the Boston Red Sox, who traded for Schwarber in 2021 and make tremendous sense for the left-handed slugger," Murray said. "His swing at Fenway Park would be a thing of beauty. The team should have plenty of money available after trading Rafael Devers early this season and by signing future star Roman Anthony to an early extension.
"But almost every contending team makes sense for Schwarber. Imagine him in the Bronx. Imagine him in Milwaukee or back at Wrigley. Imagine him in San Francisco, where he’d be the best power hitter the team has had since Barry Bonds. He could put virtually every contending team over the top and make them serious World Series threats."
